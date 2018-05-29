Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dating? All the Convincing Evidence

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially sparked romance rumors with not one, but three consecutive get-togethers!

The pop singer and Quantico actress are spending quite a bit of time together, hopping from the Hollywood Bowl to Dodgers Stadium and then the Pacific Ocean all in one weekend.

It all started Friday, with multiple outlets reporting that Nick and Priyanka watched Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert in Los Angeles. Despite showing no "obvious PDA" during the show, Us Weekly reports the pair is in-fact dating and "both interested in each other."

Their Memorial Day Weekend adventures continued into Saturday when the rumored couple cheered on the City of Angels' home team as they faced the San Diego Padres.