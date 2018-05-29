Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dating? All the Convincing Evidence

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 5:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

George Pimentel/WireImage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially sparked romance rumors with not one, but three consecutive get-togethers! 

The pop singer and Quantico actress are spending quite a bit of time together, hopping from the Hollywood Bowl to Dodgers Stadium and then the Pacific Ocean all in one weekend.

It all started Friday, with multiple outlets reporting that Nick and Priyanka watched Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert in Los Angeles. Despite showing no "obvious PDA" during the show, Us Weekly reports the pair is in-fact dating and "both interested in each other."

Their Memorial Day Weekend adventures continued into Saturday when the rumored couple cheered on the City of Angels' home team as they faced the San Diego Padres.

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

 An onlooker tells E! News of Nick and Priyanka's dynamic, "They were both very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other's company. They didn't show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot."

The cherry on top to the duo's surely unforgettable rendezvous? A cozy boat ride with pals! Priyanka, clad in a yellow sweatshirt, snuggled next to the "Jealous" singer for a photo opp alongside Glen PowellWilmer Valderramaand Chord Overstreet

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Twitter

Chopra and Jonas have known each other since before last year's Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs. Jimmy Kimmel grilled the actress, 35, on her chemistry with the former Disney star, 25, but Priyanka said the joint appearance was purely platonic. 

"We were on the same table and we already know each other," she responded coyly. "So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let's go together.' It ended up working out."

Even more recently, Chopra alluded to her relationship status when asked during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live if she was bringing a date to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

"Ish, there's a decision pending on that," she teased with a smile. (For the record, Priyanka ultimately attended sans plus-one.) 

Jonas' dating history includes a two-year relationship with Olivia Culpo, as well as more casual flings with Kate Hudsonand model Georgia Fowler. Meanwhile, Chopra has preferred to keep her romantic life private. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cardi B

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow, Instagram

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Cabo Getaway With Their Kids

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Celebrate 20-Year Wedding Anniversary in Nashville

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Courtside Date Night at NBA Playoffs

America Ferrera Welcomes Her First Child

Mariah Carey Sells 35-Carat Engagement Ring From Ex

Josh Brolin & Kathryn Boyd Expecting 1st Child Together

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.