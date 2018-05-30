Kristin Cavallari Proves She Has It All in New Very Cavallari Teaser!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 30, 2018 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life and she's working very hard to maintain it.

In this new teaser for Very Cavallari, which premieres Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., the reality TV starlet reveals just how determined she is to maintain a work/life balance.

Not only is Kristin as dedicated as ever to the family she's built with husband Jay Cutler, but she also has business success on the brain. For those of you who are unaware, the MTV alum recently launched her very own lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

"This is a big deal for me," Kristin notes. "I can't fail."

You can say that again!!

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

In fact, miss Cavallari has no qualms with firing anyone who is not living up to expectations. No, seriously.

"This isn't a sorority. This is a business," Kristin warns her employees. "I will fire you. That's the bottom line."

Oh snap! Sounds like The Hills vet can't escape drama even in her professional life.

So will Kristin be able to juggle all of these balls in the air? Tune into the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 to find out!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Top Stories , Family
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Trainor

Fashion Police

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay Adds Ryan Reynolds to His Long List of Celebrity Meetings: Look Back at His Cutest Star Sightings!

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Forrest Bradley Decker's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Hottest Bikini Pics

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally

10 Times Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Were the Most Hilariously Perfect Couple Ever in Honor of Their New Book

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.