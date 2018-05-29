How Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Went From Chapel to Runway

The Markle Sparkle has hit the runway.

The same natural, glowing-but-not-incandescent skin finish Meghan Markle wore for her nuptials to Prince Harry was also seen last Friday on the Dior Cruise 2019 runway.

"We had a big premiere last week at Windsor, where a gorgeous bride wore this [Dior Backstage Face& Body Foundation]," Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, told E! News' Brad Goreski backstage at the show. "It's catwalk-proof, aisle-proof, sidewalk-proof…it's a very easy-to-wear, easy-to-apply foundation for everyone."

Meghan's wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin—who often works with other natural beauties like Jessica Alba and Elisabeth Moss—recently revealed how he enhanced the duchess' beauty, and not surprisingly, it was all about her skin.