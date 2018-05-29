How Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Went From Chapel to Runway

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 3:39 PM
The Markle Sparkle has hit the runway.
The same natural, glowing-but-not-incandescent skin finish Meghan Markle wore for her nuptials to Prince Harry was also seen last Friday on the Dior Cruise 2019 runway.
"We had a big premiere last week at Windsor, where a gorgeous bride wore this [Dior Backstage Face& Body Foundation]," Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, told E! News' Brad Goreski backstage at the show. "It's catwalk-proof, aisle-proof, sidewalk-proof…it's a very easy-to-wear, easy-to-apply foundation for everyone."
Meghan's wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin—who often works with other natural beauties like Jessica Alba and Elisabeth Moss—recently revealed how he enhanced the duchess' beauty, and not surprisingly, it was all about her skin.
"She's very much about keeping her skin as real and natural as possible," Daniel, who also works with Dior Makeup and Honest Beauty, told Glamour.
"I started by prepping her skin with a clarifying toner, water-based moisturizer and a Korean sunscreen that also acts as a foundation gripper to lock down foundation," he added. "Then I just balanced and neutralized any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation. I like to use water-based foundations because it absorbs well into your skin without becoming oily over time."
Meghan's foundation (which comes in 40 shades), contour palette and warm neutrals eye palette worked their way onto models to complement Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest designs.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"It's a natural look with a strong eyebrow. It's all about a strong woman," Peter said of the beauty inspiration. "I didn't really use powder before the show, because it's a beautiful, glowy foundation. If you need a little bit more coverage, you just use a little concealer under your eyes if you want or to cover a pimple." The eyes were lightly dusted with nude pigments, letting the brows be the focal point. The pro topped off the look with a subtle pink gloss on the lip for a discreet shine.
Does this seem too easy for our amateur hands to recreate? That's exactly the point. The foundation, along with a few other lip, eye and face palettes, belongs to the brand's new Backstage collection, which includes "no-brainer products" that purportedly anyone can use.
"It's like a makeup artist doing it for you. It's the expertise of a makeup artist, the expertise you'd find backstage, in a compact," stated the makeup pro.
Easy does it.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?