Not so villainous after all? Angelina Joliemakes for one adorably dorky Maleficent while behind-the-scenes with co-star Elle Fanning!

Four years after Jolie's chilling portrayal of the iconic Disney villain made Maleficent an instant blockbuster hit, production on the sequel has officially started in London. Fanning, who stars as Princess Aurora in the live-action adaptation, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a photo that proves Jolie really is Hollywood's coolest "mom."

"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" the 20-year-old actress captioned the selfie, which features Angelina in her character's horns and red lipstick.