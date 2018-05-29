by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 3:13 PM
Not so villainous after all? Angelina Joliemakes for one adorably dorky Maleficent while behind-the-scenes with co-star Elle Fanning!
Four years after Jolie's chilling portrayal of the iconic Disney villain made Maleficent an instant blockbuster hit, production on the sequel has officially started in London. Fanning, who stars as Princess Aurora in the live-action adaptation, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a photo that proves Jolie really is Hollywood's coolest "mom."
"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" the 20-year-old actress captioned the selfie, which features Angelina in her character's horns and red lipstick.
Jun Sato/WireImage
Maleficent 2, which does not yet have a release date, marks the Oscar winner's first role in three years. Jolie last acted alongside her now ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in 2015's By the Sea.
She stepped behind the camera to direct First They Killed My Father, and joked in a Sep. 2017 interview with Deadline that divorce forced her back into acting. "I am now the breadwinner for the family, so it's time," she reflected.
So what can fans expect from the highly-anticipated sequel? Maleficent 2 picks up as the horned fairy navigates a new alliance with Princess Aurora, who she cursed into a slumber as a baby. Michelle Pfeiffer will also star, as well as Lesley Manville, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein and Harris Dickinson.
It's reported that Jolie and Pitt's six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivenne, have joined their mom overseas while she films.
Fingers crossed for more on-set antics from Angelina and Elle!
