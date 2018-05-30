It was Andy Cohen's birthday show, but somehow the audience was the one getting presents. We have John Mayer to thank for that.

E! News attended the May 24 taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen's special birthday surprise episode and witnessed some truly memorable happenings. Not only were there blush-inducing videos of Cohen, but there was also Bridgett Everett and a motorboating situation, and an intimate performance by Mayer. Oh yeah, Dolly Parton surprised Cohen with a birthday phone call and even sang to the Bravo host! Talk about a birthday gift.

All this happened after Mayer turned the tables on his good pal and acted as host for the entire episode.