Get ready to say goodbye to Rick Grimes.

Andrew Lincoln, who has starred as the lead of AMC's The Walking Dead since the pilot, will reportedly be leaving the series after appearing in only a handful of episodes in the upcoming season nine. We obviously don't yet know for sure if he'll be killed off but this is The Walking Dead, and it's pretty easy to kill people off.

In fact, Rick's son Carl (Chandler Riggs) just died after being bitten by a walker, leaving Rick as a grieving father.

Collider was first to report the news. Reports also say that Norman Reedus' Daryl will be stepping up as the new lead of the show, meaning that at least we can bet he's safe for the time being. (But what will happen to baby Judith???)