Mel B and Heidi Klum have to stick together.

As judges on America's Got Talent, they spend long hours in close quarters, traveling, promoting, shooting—both pre-taped and live shows—and observing a lot of wacky behavior (and that's just their fellow judges), in addition to some instances of honest-to-goodness entertainment.

And as the female judges on a panel that when they started included Howard Stern, who while the consummate pro on AGT had plenty of ribald things to say about his co-stars on his satellite radio show, and now includes the withering criticisms of Simon Cowell, they've had plenty of opportunities to dismiss the dudes around them.

"Have you any idea what that sounded like?" Cowell asked sardonically as Heidi and Mel B tackled "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" on the karaoke machine backstage a couple years ago. "That was amazing!" Mel B determined as they walked off to find more of their own fun, which they do pretty much all the time.