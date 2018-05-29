Chrissy Teigen's New Photo of Luna With Baby Miles Will Melt Your Heart

Tue., May. 29, 2018

Cutest siblings ever?!

Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo today on Instagram of her two children interacting and it looks like Luna Simone Stephens is already a great big sister!

In the snap, Luna stares lovingly at her new little brother, Miles Theodore Stephens, laying in his crib as she gives him a pacifier. Chrissy captioned the adorable post with a single heart and gave photo credit to hubby John Legend's brother, Ron Stephens II.

On May 16, the Lip Sync Battle host announced on Twitter that the couple's son had arrived. Days later, Chrissy revealed his name and shared his first picture, but this is the first time we're seeing the siblings interact!

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Parenting Moments

Chrissy Teigen, Baby, Pregnancy, Miles, Luna

Instagram

While Chrissy and John no doubt have their hands full as a family of four, the adorable couple is still making time for each other and their careers.

The two stepped out for a date night on Sunday, which followed one week after John performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. While on the red carpet at the award show, John opened up to E! News' Jason Kennedy about the musical meanings behind his children's names.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he explained, referencing Nina Simone

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

Congrats again to the family of four!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

