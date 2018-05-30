Rose McGowan Storms Out of a Support Group in Italy on CITIZEN ROSE: "I Am Not #MeToo"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 30, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rose McGowan is taking her story to Italy, but it's not always easy going global.

In this clip from Thursday's CITIZEN ROSE finale, McGowan accompanies fellow actress turned activist Asia Argento to a women's support group in Italy.

"It makes my heart happy that Asia has somewhere to go for women that support, because it's been something for me that has been fundamentally not there," McGowan tells the women.

"Asia's been also very proactive in supporting the movement because she realized that there is a movement that actually came before the #MeToo," one of the women explains to McGowan.

The women of the support group have been trying to bridge the gap between #MeToo and their own collective movement, #WeToogether. 

Watch

Don't Miss the CITIZEN ROSE Finale

Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, CITIZEN ROSE 104

E!

"I am a #MeToo. I am not #MeToo," McGowan stresses. "The stupid media always puts it together. So, it's not about me. I get feisty with that because I'm tired of it."

The conversation takes a turn when one of the women asks McGowan a question about her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

"Did he ever offer you to open the doors of Hollywood?" Argento asks after translating the question to McGowan. "This is what people think."

"Did you just say that?" McGowan asks the woman before storming off. "I find that offensive, sorry."

See the tense moment in the clip above.

Watch the finale of CITIZEN ROSE Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , CITIZEN ROSE , E! Shows , Rose McGowan , Italy , Harvey Weinstein , Sexual Assault , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ottavio, Botched 416

Botched Patient Ottavio Wants the Doctors to Fix the "Penis on His Face"

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 303

Nikki Bella Says a "Huge Piece" of Herself Is Missing After Calling Off Wedding to John Cena on Total Bellas

Rose McGowan, CITIZEN ROSE

Rose McGowan Visits the Italian Compound Where She Was Raised in a Cult on CITIZEN ROSE

GLOW

Which June TV Premiere Are You Ready to Watch? Vote Now!

Mandy Moore

Fashion Police

Seinfeld, Tom's Restaurant

Which '90s Sitcom Do You Want Revived ASAP? Vote Now!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.