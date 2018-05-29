Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Expecting First Child Together: It's a Girl!

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin are having a baby!

The 50-year-old Deadpool 2 actor announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of Kathryn and her growing baby bump and a selfie of the couple. "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes," he captioned the post.

Kathryn then revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl. "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way," she told her Instagram followers.

This is the couple's first child together, Josh also has two children from his marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane from 2004 until 2013.

Josh and Kathryn's pregnancy announcement comes just about two years after the couple tied the knot.

Read

Josh Brolin Marries Kathryn Boyd in Private Wedding Ceremony

Kathryn Boyd, Josh Brolin

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

E! News confirmed in Sept. 2016 that the couple had wed.

"I'm the guy who has to force himself to back off!" Josh told E! News in 2016 about helping with wedding plans. "I'm such a control freak and I want to control everything."

"It's not even that I want to control it—I just want to be in the middle of it," he continued. "I want to be in the nucleus of it because that's the fun part. That's the nectar."

Congratulations the couple on the exciting baby news!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Josh Brolin , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl Delilah-Rae

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night After Welcoming Son Miles

Brie Bella Has Other People's Babies on the Brain

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Already Looking at Sperm Banks for Baby No. 4

Dominique Perry, Sarunas J. Jackson

Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson's Apparent Baby Drama Reads Like an Insecure Storyline

See Chris Hemsworth Rock Out to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.