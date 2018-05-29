Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin are having a baby!

The 50-year-old Deadpool 2 actor announced his wife's pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of Kathryn and her growing baby bump and a selfie of the couple. "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes," he captioned the post.

Kathryn then revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl. "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way," she told her Instagram followers.

This is the couple's first child together, Josh also has two children from his marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane from 2004 until 2013.

Josh and Kathryn's pregnancy announcement comes just about two years after the couple tied the knot.