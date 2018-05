Lili Reinhart Fiercely Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Lili Reinhart is not pregnant, but she is over the constant commentary on her appearance.

The 21-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram Story on Monday evening to address the speculation over a photo that's surfaced on social media. The photo shows the actress spending time with co-star and rumored boyfriend Cole Sprouse in New Orleans, along with Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson. After seeing the response to the picture, Reinhart decided to shut down any speculation on social media with a message to the people analyzing her appearance.

"It's unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think I'm pregnant," Reinhart began in a series of posts.