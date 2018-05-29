Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Over Concern About Horses

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 7:26 AM
Paris Jackson made a quick exit from the Dior Cruise fashion show in France on Friday.
According to multiple outlets, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson made it to show in Paris, even taking photos after her arrival, but was spotted leaving the event as the models (and the rain) began to hit runway.
"By the end, the only cloud that remained over the event was the jarring exit of Paris Jackson, who had pranced in puddles barefoot for the photographers before the show, but stalked out in a rage as the first model made her way down the runway," the New York Times reports.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Harper's Bazaar notes that the show's opening, which featured a rodeo with female riders on horses, might've been the reason for Jackson's exit.
"Not everyone was a fan of the horses though, as Paris Jackson was spotted leaving the show only minutes in, presumably out of concern for animal welfare," the publication states.
A source also tells E! News that Jackson's sensitivity to animals led to her exiting the show early.
"Paris did not storm out," the insider tells us. "She left because she was uncomfortable with the way in which the horses were being used. She loved the collection and being part of the weekend but she's just very sensitive when it comes to animals."
Over the weekend, Jackson posted a photo showing her standing out in the rain after the leaving the fashion event.
"left early n did this," she captioned the pic.
E! News has reached out to Dior for comment.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
On Set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4: New Challenges, Timely Subjects and the Same Zany Characters
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?