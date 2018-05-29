One of the men vying for Becca Kufrin's heart on this season of The Bachelorette already has some experience with dating women in the spotlight.

As Kufrin's lineup of men made their arrivals during Monday night's season premiere, there was one potential suitor that looked familiar to some viewers: 26-year-old Colton Underwood.

The football player is one of the 28 guys competing for Kufrin's final rose, but before he was working to woo her, Underwood was walking red carpets alongside his ex-girlfriend, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Back in December 2016, the then-couple made their red carpet debut at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony, months after he publicly asked Raisman on a date after the year's MTV Video Music Awards.

However, their relationship ultimately ended by the summer and Underwood confirmed their breakup in August 2017. "It ended fine," Underwood told the Lincoln Journal Star at the time. "We're in a good place."