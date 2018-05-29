Justin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor in the Hospital

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 29, 2018 5:24 AM

Anything to bring a smile to a fan's face!

A week after the Santa Fe High School shooting, in which eight students and two teachers were tragically killed and 13 more were wounded, Justin Timberlake paid a visit to one of the injured survivors in the hospital and brought her a gift.

There was a big smile on Sarah Salazar's face as she posed alongside the Grammy winner from her hospital bed.

Salazar's mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, told E! News her daughter is awaiting shoulder replacement surgery and has to have her jaw wired for six weeks. 

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Salazar by her aunt, the student's shoulder was shattered and her mandible and several ribs were fractured after she was shot "from the neck down to her thigh." Per the page, she was intubated and will require several surgeries. Initially, she was sent into emergency surgery and was in the intensive care unit.

So far, people have donated $21,327 of their $60,000 goal in nine days. 

Timberlake, who is currently on a headlining tour for his latest studio album, Man of the Woods, had a show in Houston when he paid a visit to Salazar. 

Meanwhile, the high school will reopen to students on Tuesday for the first time since the deadly shooting on May 18. 

17-year-old suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been accused of capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault on a public servant.

