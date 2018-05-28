Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Open Up About Their 17-Year Feud

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 1:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union

Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have made amends after having a falling out about 17 years ago.

For the first time, the actresses sat down together to really discuss their relationship with each other over the years. The conversation was documented for a new episode of Jada's Red Table Talk, posted to Facebook Monday.

"This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend," Jada said on the episode. "Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation."

Read

Jada Pinkett Smith to Will Smith's First Wife: I Was Wrong to Date Him Before Your Divorce

Jada went on to tell Gabrielle, "It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you, you know?' And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass s--t!' But, at the same time going, 'Well, that's where you were then. Thank God you're someplace else now.'"

Gabrielle also admitted that she too could've tried to have a talk with Jada over the years, but she instead let it go, thinking "it's not gonna affect my life," but it did.

"Every time we would see each other we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension," Jada shared.

Watch the video above to see Jada and Gabrielle make amends after their 17-year feud!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jada Pinkett Smith , Gabrielle Union , Feuds , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shawn Mendes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Total Bellas 302, Nikki Bella, John Cena

John Cena Tweets Sexy Message Amid Nikki Bella Reconciliation Rumors

Gail Simmons

Top Chef's Gail Simmons Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Son

Spencer Pratt, Ben Affleck

Watch Spencer Pratt Get Totally Starstruck Over Ben Affleck

Nicki Minaj, Emimem

Eminem Reacts to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl Delilah-Rae

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones

Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.