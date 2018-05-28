Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Matthew Lewis is married!

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, revealed on Monday that he's tied the knot with Angela Jones. In a tweet to his social media followers, Matthew wrote, "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."

Matthew also shared a stunning photo of the couple from their special day with his fans.

The actor's rep confirmed to E! news in Dec. 2016 that the couple was engaged to be married.

"They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away," the rep said in a statement at the time.

Read

Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Is Engaged

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste

TMZ first reported the engagement news at the time, stating that Matthew had proposed in November. The outlet also posted a photo of what appeared to be Angela's engagement announcement. The photo, which was reportedly taken from her private Instagram account, showed her with a new diamond ring on her ring finger while standing with Matthew in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

And now the couple is officially husband and wife!

Congratulations to the duo on the exciting wedding news!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew Lewis , Harry Potter , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shawn Mendes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night After Welcoming Son Miles

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively Drove Ryan Reynolds to the Hospital While She Was "Giving Birth"

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan

Did Tommy Lee Marry Vine Star Brittany Furlan?

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 302

John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Heartbreaking Marriage Talk on Total Bellas: ''I'm Not Sure We Should Go Through With This''

"Total Bellas" Recap: Season 3, Episode 2

Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone and Husband Christopher Jarecki Split

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.