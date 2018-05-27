Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals
They've tied the knot!
After getting engaged back in 2015, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse and her longtime boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer have wed at a castle in Ireland earlier today, a rep confirms to E! News.
The People reports that the two were married at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough, Ireland and that the bride donned a custom Christian Siriano gown and necklace from XIV Karats.
On May 2, Sasha hopped on Instagram after getting the couple's marriage license and posted a smiling shot of the betrothed couple.
In addition to getting hitched, the 22-year-old is also slated to star in a PLL spin-off show, The Perfectionists, due out on Freeform in 2019.
The actress, who recently competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, has been open about how her now-hubby helped her during a trying couple of years when she gained almost 70 lbs. as a result of a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
"He’s incredible," she told People mag at the time. "I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."
Amazingly enough, during her time on DWTS, the star revealed she'd lost a whopping 37 lbs. halfway through the competition.
After sharing her story in September 2017, Pieterse told E! News it was a "big relief" to let people know what was really going on with her health. "I'm glad that people know," the actress said at the time, "and it really is about awareness and letting that sit for people who may have it and they don't know. I really want women who have it to figure it out, because it really affects you later in life—it can lead to ovarian cancer, infertility, breast cancer and all kinds of things."
But no matter what she went through, Hudson was there by the dancer's side...
Back in December 2015, the then-19-year-old revealed that her longtime man had put a ring on it. The two lovebirds each took to their Instagram accounts to share gorgeous photos of the proposal, photographed by Jonnie + Garrett, showing the then-26-year-old getting down on one knee and popping the question.
Showing off her ring, Pieterse shared one of the snapshots with the caption, "The best day of my life. Thank you @jonnieandgarrett for capturing the moment."
Sheaffer posted a different picture from the event with the caption, "She said yes!!! Thank you @jonnieandgarrett for our amazing photos!" The photographer added, "Today's proposal in the clouds. These two are a dream."
