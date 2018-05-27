Ariana Grande Teases Millie Bobby Brown Over Jacob Sartorius Kissing Photo

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 27, 2018 11:11 AM

Ain't young love grand? Well so is a good teasing...

On Saturday, Stranger Things' breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, posted a sweet photo kissing her rumored boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, 15, and wrote, "moonlight w him."

A love-struck Jacob also posted the same photo last night and wrote, "moonlight w her."

It's pretty much cuteness overload, young-love-at-level-11 kind of stuff and it appears as though popstar Ariana Grande couldn't help but tease the lovebirds just a little, responding, "I wasn't even allowed to leave my house til I was 20."

The hilarious comment has received more than 200,000 Likes and amazingly enough, in less than 13 hours on Instagram, Millie's original post received more than 3 million Likes.

While the actress and the popstar haven't confirmed their rumored relationship, this kissing post pretty much does the trick!

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram, Ariana Grande

Instagram

Fans first noticed that Millie might be an item when the two started liking a lot of each other's posts on social media in January, but the big clue came when Millie posted a photo of herself with a giant bear and captioned it, "Thanks for the bear." Her rumored beau commented, "Course." 

In January, Us Weekly reported that the pair had been spending "a lot of time together" and the "Chapstick" singer even rang in the New Year with Millie and her family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As for Jacob, he's on break from his 2018 Left Me Hangin' World Tour and we have a feeling he's going to be cuddling up to his leading lady a lot during that time!

Meanwhile, Ariana's got her on new romance taking flight. After splitting from Mac Miller after two years of dating, the songbird has begun seeing Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson

But that wasn't the only thing Ariana teased today!

On Sunday afternoon, the singer also gave fans an earful of a possible new collab with Nicki Minaj. The popstar posted a 20-second video of herself on Twitter, showing her singing along to a song likely entitled, "A Light Is Coming," which she has confirmed as the name of a track on her upcoming album Sweetener, due out this summer. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

