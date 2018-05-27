Fans first noticed that Millie might be an item when the two started liking a lot of each other's posts on social media in January, but the big clue came when Millie posted a photo of herself with a giant bear and captioned it, "Thanks for the bear." Her rumored beau commented, "Course."

In January, Us Weekly reported that the pair had been spending "a lot of time together" and the "Chapstick" singer even rang in the New Year with Millie and her family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As for Jacob, he's on break from his 2018 Left Me Hangin' World Tour and we have a feeling he's going to be cuddling up to his leading lady a lot during that time!

Meanwhile, Ariana's got her on new romance taking flight. After splitting from Mac Miller after two years of dating, the songbird has begun seeing Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.

But that wasn't the only thing Ariana teased today!

On Sunday afternoon, the singer also gave fans an earful of a possible new collab with Nicki Minaj. The popstar posted a 20-second video of herself on Twitter, showing her singing along to a song likely entitled, "A Light Is Coming," which she has confirmed as the name of a track on her upcoming album Sweetener, due out this summer.