Luann de Lesseps Accepts Plea Deal Following Palm Beach Arrest

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 26, 2018 9:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luann de Lesseps, 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps has agreed to a plea deal more than five months after being arrested in Palm Beach.

According to the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New York City star will have the most serious charges against her dropped.

The outlet claims she will have her felony charges including resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer dropped. In exchange, the Bravo star will enter a plea of guilty to a lesser misdemeanor.

Luann is due back in court for a plea conference in July, where the charges will be reduced.

E! News has reached out to Luann's team for any comment.

Photos

Luann de Lesseps Is Living Her Best Life Post Breakup

After getting arrested on Christmas Eve, the newly divorced reality star addressed the incident and apologized for her actions.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," Luann shared in a statement. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."

In addition to continuing a new season of the Real Housewives of New York City, Luann checked into an alcohol treatment center after her arrest.

She also completed a cabaret show titled Countess and Friends that played in both New York City and Los Angeles.

"I can't avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach," the reality star previously shared with the New York Times. "I'm trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously."

Luann added, "The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously. I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.'"

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , Reality TV , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dua Lipa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stacy Keibler, Jared Pobre

Stacy Keibler Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian, Tracey Cunningham

Khloe Kardashian's Colorist Tracey Cunningham Flies to Ohio Just to Fix Her Roots

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Jets to London for Quick Trip to See Orlando Bloom in Killer Joe

Morgan Freeman, 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards

Morgan Freeman Responds to Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

ESC: Lily Collins

Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Black Denim Is 50% Off

Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Inside Scott Disick's Unique Relationship With the Kardashian Family as Kourtney's Co-Parent

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.