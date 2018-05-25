A picture is worth a thousand words but an Instagram caption says it all.

It hasn't even been a week since news broke that Ariana Grande was seeing Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and they're already making us blush.

Earlier today, Davidson commented on his new leading lady's latest Instagram photo by writing, "Love this caption. Caption queen."

Naturally, moments later, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer responded with "King of loving my captions." We can feel the butterflies from here!