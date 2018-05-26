As time went on, Scott and Sofia took their romance across the globe, traveling from Italy to Mexico and packing on plenty of P.D.A. along the way.

However, not everyone was enthusiastic about their relationship. When Us Weekly asked her father Lionel Richie if he was happy for the new couple, the Grammy winner quipped, "I am scared to death. Are you kidding me?"

Kris Jenner also grilled Scott about his new romance on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Even though the protective papa once referred to the relationship as just a "phase," it seems like he's coming around to his daughter's beau.

"Lionel Richie has finally warmed up and accepted the fact that Scott Disick is dating his daughter Sofia," another insider told E! News. "Lionel had a hard time with the situation at first, and warned Sofia to end the relationship before she got in too deep with Scott, but he now has finally come full circle. "

The aforementioned source told E! News Scott is now "allowed to come to family events" and that Lionel has "stopped giving him a hard time."

"He still teases him with his humor, but he has learned to back off a bit," the insider added. "Scott and Sofia are still very serious and things are going well. They basically live together in Scott's home and are on a great path."