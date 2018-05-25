WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Rose McGowan and Other Celebrities Are Sharing Their Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein's Arrest

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 25, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Justice is about to be served. 

Early on Friday morning, Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police custody in New York City to face charges for two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. If convicted, he could spend up to 50 years in prison. His arrest is putting the minds of many women in Hollywood at ease. 

Weinstein has been the center of controversy since the bombshell New York Times report that detailed his alleged pattern of sexual abuse in Hollywood. Many celebrities have spoken up about his behavior. Most notably was CITIZEN ROSE star Rose McGowan. What are these actresses saying about this latest arrest? 

Read

Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Get all the latest details in the clip above. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Harvey Weinstein , Sexual Assault , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Christian Dior Couture S/S19 Cruise Collection

Fashion Police

National Wine Day, Tami Taylor

TV Characters Who'd Love National Wine Day as Much as We Do!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Shawn Mendes, New York Magazine

Shawn Mendes' New Album Is Officially Here! Vote for Your Favorite Song Now

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Wedding Dress, Total Bellas 302

Nikki Bella Is Not Excited About Trying on Wedding Dresses on Total Bellas: ''There's Just Something That's Not Feeling Right''

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Mexico

Celebrate Memorial Day With Sizzling Hot Bikini Pics From Kristin Cavallari, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.