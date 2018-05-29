Nikki Bella Tells John Cena She "Can't Imagine" Life Without Him as They Talk About Calling Off Their Wedding

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 29, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sometimes, love just isn't enough.

On Sunday's emotional new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena continue the tough conversation about whether or not to cancel their upcoming wedding.

"I was thinking of getting back into therapy. I was doing so well with it when I did the therapy back in the day, I really thought I was OK not being a mom and it's just been growing in me and I've just been trying to push it to the side," Nikki tells John in this preview clip.

"Nicole, it shouldn't be a situation of you trying to push feelings to the side," the WWE star tells his crying fiancée. "Think of it in a different context I guess. Think of it as like, 'I love this person, but...' I'm trying to push the 'but' to the side."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Total Bellas 303

E!

While Nikki can't deny her desire to have kids and start a family any longer, she doesn't want to let the love of her life go.

"But I just can't imagine my life without you, John. I just can't imagine not getting married and spending the rest of our lives together," a tearful Nikki says.

"I know, but you haven't been honest with yourself," John replies.

Watch the emotional clip and tune in Sunday to see the whole tear-jerking heart-to-heart.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Top Stories , Couples , Breakups , Engagements
Latest News
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif, Botched 416

Did This Botched Patient Have an "Unnecessary Double Mastectomy?!"

Sophie Turner

Fashion Police

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 302

John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Heartbreaking Marriage Talk on Total Bellas: ''I'm Not Sure We Should Go Through With This''

Harvey Weinstein, Court

Rose McGowan and Other Celebrities Are Sharing Their Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein's Arrest

National Wine Day, Tami Taylor

TV Characters Who'd Love National Wine Day as Much as We Do!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.