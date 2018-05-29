by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 29, 2018 6:00 AM
Sometimes, love just isn't enough.
On Sunday's emotional new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena continue the tough conversation about whether or not to cancel their upcoming wedding.
"I was thinking of getting back into therapy. I was doing so well with it when I did the therapy back in the day, I really thought I was OK not being a mom and it's just been growing in me and I've just been trying to push it to the side," Nikki tells John in this preview clip.
"Nicole, it shouldn't be a situation of you trying to push feelings to the side," the WWE star tells his crying fiancée. "Think of it in a different context I guess. Think of it as like, 'I love this person, but...' I'm trying to push the 'but' to the side."
E!
While Nikki can't deny her desire to have kids and start a family any longer, she doesn't want to let the love of her life go.
"But I just can't imagine my life without you, John. I just can't imagine not getting married and spending the rest of our lives together," a tearful Nikki says.
"I know, but you haven't been honest with yourself," John replies.
Watch the emotional clip and tune in Sunday to see the whole tear-jerking heart-to-heart.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Heartbreaking Marriage Talk on Total Bellas: ''I'm Not Sure We Should Go Through With This''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?