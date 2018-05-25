BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
One designer thinks Meghan Markle's wedding dress looks a little familiar.
Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers, believes the Givenchy dress worn by Meghan during her royal wedding to Prince Harry over the weekend looks very similar to one of her own gowns.
"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Emilia said of Meghan's wedding gown (via Daily Mail). "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"
Meghan's wedding day dress was created by Givenchy's creative director, Clare Waight Keller. And while many loved the gown the bride chose for her special day, designer Emilia has a few critiques.
DM reports that Emilia said of Meghan's dress, "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."
She also wasn't a fan of Meghan's hairdo for the ceremony, adding, "I was like, 'Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it's a Royal Wedding for God's sake.'"
Meghan and Harry tied the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of friends and family, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Doria Ragland and Prince Charles, who walked Meghan down the aisle.
Celebrity guests Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were also there to witness Harry and Meghan tie the knot.
On Tuesday, three days after her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan made her royal debut at a garden party held in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex's Coat of Arms was revealed to the world. Check it out HERE.
