As her favorite expression goes, Becca Kufrin is ready to do the damn thing. Marriage, that is.

Some four months after Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke off their engagement as ABC cameras rolled, the Minnesota-based publicist, 28, reveals she received a happier ending as the Bachelorette, accepting a proposal from one lucky suitor. "It was the happiest moment of my life," she told People. "And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It's been a whirlwind."

Her amazing journey begins tonight, but as the popular love hunt has proved time and time again, it's what comes after the breathtaking finale destination that matters.