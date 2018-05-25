Harvey Weinstein's day of reckoning has come.

Around 7:30 a.m., the producer surrendered to authorities at the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct, where was fingerprinted and photographed. Just before 8:30 a.m., he was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women. "The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice," a spokesperson said. "The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office." He was transported to New York County Criminal Court at 8:55 a.m.; two sources told NBC News he is expected to be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.

A smiling Weinstein, wearing a blue sweater and a black blazer, ignored reporters' questions when he first showed up to turn himself in. He was seen carrying three books, including Elia Kazan: A Biography and Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution.

Several sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC News the rape charges stem from a complaint made by an anonymous woman. The sex abuse charges stem from a complaint from Lucia Evans, who told The New Yorker in an interview published Thursday, "At a certain point, you have to think about the greater good of humanity, of womankind." Initially hesitant to press charges, she later changed her mind. "They said that if I do nothing, Harvey would walk."

Last fall, Evans went public with claims that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her in his office in 2004. "He forced me to perform oral sex on him. I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this. Stop. Don't," she told Farrow. But Weinstein is a "big guy," Evans noted. "He overpowered me."

At Weinstein's arraignment, Judge Kevin McGrath set bond at $10 million, meaning the disgraced producer has to pay $1 million today. As part of the agreement, Weinstein turned in his passport, and acknowledged he needs consent to travel outside of Connecticut and New York (where he owns separate properties). "This defendant used his position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he could violate them sexually," prosecutor Joan Illuzzi told the judge. Weinstein, standing next to his attorney Ben Brafman, did not speak during the proceeding. "Today's charges reflect significant progress in this active, ongoing investigation," District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. said. "I thank the brave survivors who have come forward, and my office's prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this investigation. I would also like to thank Commissioner James O'Neill and our dedicated partners at the NYPD."

People with relevant information are urged to call the Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-335-9373. Rape in the first degree is a Class B felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.