Double the babies, double the adventure!

Meghan King Edmonds and husband Jim Edmonds have welcomed twin boys into the world.

Jim announced their arrival on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing his arm with two small ink footprints. "1 little foot each," he wrote, adding, "They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy." Jim also promised, "Pictures will come soon."

The couple has yet to share other birth details, including the twins' measurements, names and weights.

From social media to blog posts, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been open and honest with fans about all her milestones. In fact, she gave fans a heads up that two babies were coming very soon.

"I'm so excited today because not only did I make it to 35 weeks pregnant (average twin gestation in the US) but both boys are (FINALLY!! After not cooperating for weeks!) in position to allow me to have a smooth labor!" she recently shared on Instagram. "After weeks of painful contractions things have really settled down."