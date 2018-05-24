She will be loved indeed.

Adam Levine finally joined James Corden for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, and together they proved they're just a couple really cool dads.

The Maroon 5 frontman broke out some of the band's biggest hits, like "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," and the more recent "Wait."

The duo even got pulled over by a cop, but only so the cop could ask for a song and pass on a warning about not causing traffic hazards.