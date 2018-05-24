Adam Levine Takes On Carpool Karaoke and Causes a Traffic Hazard

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 24, 2018 11:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Levine, Carpool Karaoke

CBS

She will be loved indeed.

Adam Levine finally joined James Corden for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, and together they proved they're just a couple really cool dads. 

The Maroon 5 frontman broke out some of the band's biggest hits, like "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," and the more recent "Wait." 

The duo even got pulled over by a cop, but only so the cop could ask for a song and pass on a warning about not causing traffic hazards. 

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Carpool Karaoke

Levine and Corden then headed to a race track where Levine drove extremely fast while Corden quizzed him on general knowledge questions like "when is your wife's birthday?" and "What school does Harry Potter attend?"

Turns out Levine is not quite a Harry Potter fan, but he does at least know that wife Behati Prinsloo's birthday is May 16, so that's good! 

The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. weeknights on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Levine , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Bella Thorne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor

David Cross Will ''Unequivocally Apologize'' to Jessica Walter for Arrested Development Interview

Jason Bateman Apologizes After Defending Jeffrey Tambor

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Which Disney Channel Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

Spencer Pratt Will Heal You

Spencer Pratt Is Going to Heal You...Through Naked Yoga?

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel , THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill Calls Bethenny Frankel "So Angry and Unhappy" After Latest RHONY Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, SAG Awards, Winners, 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Funniest Roles

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.