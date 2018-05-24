Kanye West Spends $85,000 to Put Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo on Pusha T's Album

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 24, 2018 6:52 PM

Kanye West's creative vision is raising some eyebrows once again.

Earlier today, the rapper took to Twitter and revealed the new cover art for Pusha T's upcoming album DAYTONA.

As it turns out, the photo appears to be a photograph of Whitney Houston's drug-covered bathroom that was previously published in the National Enquirer.

In an added twist, Pusha T claimed in a new interview that Kanye paid $85,000 to license the image.

"1 a.m., my phone rings, no caller-ID. 'Hey, yeah, I think that we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork.' Now this other artwork is 85 grand," Pusha T explained on The Angie Martinez Show earlier this week when recalling the decision. "I said, ‘Hey, I don't want to pay for that. And I wasn't even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It's here, it's ready.' ‘No, this what people need to see to go along with this music. I'ma pay for that.'"

He added, "I love it. I actually do love it. It's dope. I absolutely didn't want to pay for it."

When host Angie Martinez asked during Wednesday's interview what the picture was, Pusha T remained mum.

"It's a picture. To license it worldwide is $85,000," he teased. "I'm not really too fully entrenched in the art world like that. I'm just going to let him do his thing."

E! News has reached out to Whitney's estate for any comment.

For those unfamiliar with the project, Kanye helped produce Pusha T's album and has been promoting the finished product on Twitter. After the cover art was released, Kanye expressed gratitude for all the positive reviews thus far.

"DAYTONA is the first project out of Wyoming.  I'm really proud of what we put together," Kanye explained. "We've spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we've been receiving."

Just last month, Kanye also made headlines when he revealed on Twitter that his album cover may include a picture of the plastic surgeon who performed his late mom's final surgery. 

