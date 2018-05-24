EXCLUSIVE!

Drew Barrymore Reveals the Answer to Your No. 1 Beauty Question

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 24, 2018 5:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Drew Barrymore is the realest in the more ways than one.

If you follow her on Instagram, you'll notice that the beauty guru and owner of Flower Beauty keeps it pretty natural on a day-to-day. Yet, it's very clear that she love makeup, which she refers to as "weapons" for confidence. As she talked about her brand's foundation and concealer products, the Santa Clarita Diet star shared that women on her social media ask her about makeup for skin the most.

"I want women to feel really good about the way we make our foundations and our new light illusion," she told E! News.

Photos

Drew Barrymore's Favorite Beauty Products

The star also admitted that her makeup line is inspired by her lifestyle as a mother of two: "I have dark circles," she stated with a surprisingly upbeat attitude. "I look like the crypt keeper. I have two kids, and I just have sunken eyes. The lower they go, the most purple they look."

The result: the Flower Beauty Light Illusion Full Coverage Concealer, which is only $10.

To get rid of dark circles, she says, "You need something that's more of a highlighter, more of an optic illusion of brightness to lift them up and reflect."

There you have it! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna's Personal Highlight Technique Is so Extra, as Expected

RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid's Summertime Ponytail Is for Your Next Day Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drew Barrymore , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pete Davidson, Instagram

Pete Davidson: Mental Illness Doesn't Make My Relationship With Ariana Grande ''Toxic''

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Still ‘’at Odds’’ Over Custody Agreement, Insider Says

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Allegedly Going Through a Major Custody Battle

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Documents Her Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Kendall Jenner & Other Outrageous Photoshop Fails

Jason Bateman Apologizes After Defending Jeffrey Tambor

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.