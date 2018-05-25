VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 25, 2018 5:05 AM
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley just gave us a taste of the future of fashion.
The actress arrived to the L.A. premiere of Adrift in a silver Rochas dress that looked ahead of its time. The texture of the fabric reflected light like foil, while the silhouette had a more retro feel. Paired with dark tresses and bangs, the overall look channeled a mature vibe that works for the Big Little Lies star.
The week in celebrity style also served up plenty of bold colors and textures, as seen on Olivia Munn and Anne Hathaway. The actresses unintentionally had a runway walk-off, appearing in multiple colorful, eye-catching ensembles worthy of magazine editorials.
Keep scrolling to see more best dressed stars of the week, then vote on your favorite look.
Splash News
You don't have to be a model to pull off this off-duty look. Simply pair high-waist denim with a white crop top and a long, varsity-like cardigan to top off the look.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The comedian has set a new standard for garden party attire.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
The actress turned heads in this color-blocked Tanya Taylor creation. The pumps and lip color in complementary hues added a nice touch to round out the look.
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
A velvet suit during the spring-to-summer transition? Only this fashion influencer could pull it off. The lace bodysuit underneath helped!
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The stylish bohemian stayed true to her breezy aesthetic even at the Dior cruise collection welcome dinner.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The Ocean's Eight actress has been in a fashion flurry, wearing one impeccably bold, eye-catching ensemble right after the other while on the promotional circuit for the movie. We're especially loving this bright, textured Bottega Veneta pre-fall 2018 outfit.
Article continues below
Presley Ann/Getty Images
The Alienist actress channeled her best Brit style star, wearing a blue ALEXACHUNG spring 2018 halter dress with a stark-black, bow-tie detail to the show's For Your Consideration event in Beverly Hills.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The Grown-ish star was pretty in pink, wearing an athleisure-inspired Victoria, Victoria Beckham spring 2018 look to the Disney/ABC International upfronts.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
The Adrift actress channeled quite a different vibe at the film's L.A. premiere, wearing a metallic-silver Rochas dress, with a fitted bodice and full skirt. It was both futuristic-chic and seemingly Old Hollywood.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Halle Berry Debuts the Surprising Jacket You Didn't Know You Needed
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?