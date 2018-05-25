Shailene Woodley Is Aluminum Foil-Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 25, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Shailene Woodley

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley just gave us a taste of the future of fashion.

The actress arrived to the L.A. premiere of Adrift in a silver Rochas dress that looked ahead of its time. The texture of the fabric reflected light like foil, while the silhouette had a more retro feel. Paired with dark tresses and bangs, the overall look channeled a mature vibe that works for the Big Little Lies star. 

The week in celebrity style also served up plenty of bold colors and textures, as seen on Olivia Munn and Anne Hathaway. The actresses unintentionally had a runway walk-off, appearing in multiple colorful, eye-catching ensembles worthy of magazine editorials. 

Photos

Cannes Approved Dresses Under $100

Keep scrolling to see more best dressed stars of the week, then vote on your favorite look. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

You don't have to be a model to pull off this off-duty look. Simply pair high-waist denim with a white crop top and a long, varsity-like cardigan to top off the look. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Tiffany Haddish

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian has set a new standard for garden party attire. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Munn

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Olivia Munn

The actress turned heads in this color-blocked Tanya Taylor creation. The pumps and lip color in complementary hues added a nice touch to round out the look. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Palermo

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

A velvet suit during the spring-to-summer transition? Only this fashion influencer could pull it off. The lace bodysuit underneath helped! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Jackson

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Paris Jackson

The stylish bohemian stayed true to her breezy aesthetic even at the Dior cruise collection welcome dinner. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Anne Hathaway

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Anne Hathaway

The Ocean's Eight actress has been in a fashion flurry, wearing one impeccably bold, eye-catching ensemble right after the other while on the promotional circuit for the movie. We're especially loving this bright, textured Bottega Veneta pre-fall 2018 outfit. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Fanning

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

The Alienist actress channeled her best Brit style star, wearing a blue ALEXACHUNG spring 2018 halter dress with a stark-black, bow-tie detail to the show's For Your Consideration event in Beverly Hills. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star was pretty in pink, wearing an athleisure-inspired Victoria, Victoria Beckham spring 2018 look to the Disney/ABC International upfronts. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Shailene Woodley

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

The Adrift actress channeled quite a different vibe at the film's L.A. premiere, wearing a metallic-silver Rochas dress, with a fitted bodice and full skirt. It was both futuristic-chic and seemingly Old Hollywood. 

Best Dressed of the Week: 5/24
Which style star wore the best dressed look of the week?
