Get ready for some waterworks!

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, John Cena and Nikki Bella are celebrating their engagement, but Nikki is still having cold feet about marriage. Will she be able to push her feelings aside and walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams?

Her mind isn't made up yet, so she might as well do a little bit of wedding dress shopping. The bride-to-be set out with her closest family and friends to see if she could find the dress of her dreams. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a happy moment turned into a day of dread.

"I thought you're supposed to be excited for this, like when you watch the movies and all you can think is, ‘Oh my gosh break out the champagne!' For me, I'm just like, 'Okay let's make this quick,'" she shared about the experience. "I don't know. There is just something that's not feeling right."