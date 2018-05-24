Nicki Minaj Delays New Album: Here's Everything We Know About Queen

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 24, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj is asking for a bit more patience from her loyal fanbase. 

Those preparing to drop everything and run to their nearest record store on June 15 were sorely disappointed by the rapper's announcement on Thursday. Her first studio album in four years would not drop on the originally scheduled date after all, Minaj shared on Instagram Live. Queen, as it's titled, will instead come out Aug. 10. 

In April, Minaj released two songs at once, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun Li," the latter of which she performed on the season finale of Saturday Night Live. The New York native previously described Queen as the "best album I've ever, ever, ever created in my life," and something tells us the delay will be worth the wait. 

Here's everything we know about Nicki's major comeback: 

Photos

Every Time Nicki Minaj Took a Fashion Risk

There's a Perfectly Good Explanation for the Album Delay

Nicki chalked up the scheduling snafu to her "perfectionism," explaining, "Trust me, it's the better choice. I can't give y'all half-ass s--t, I just refuse to." The 10-time Grammy nominee also said "some other stuff" regarding her beats further delayed the process. From a business standpoint, Minaj would've faced stiff competition up against fellow rappers with June release dates. Kanye WestDrakeand Kid Cudi are slated to drop albums next month, giving Nicki all the more reason to steal the spotlight in August. 

She Drew Inspiration From Princess Diana

Nicki compared her own experience as hip-hop's leading lady to the public scrutiny Lady Di faced throughout her life. It's the strength that causes the confusion & fear," she captioned a vintage interview with the late royal. "Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God bless this woman's legacy & every woman who's ever felt like this." 

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj

Mitchell LeffGetty Images

Nicki Promises to Address Her Beef With Ex Meek Mill

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the 35-year-old revealed that Queen's lyrics will address her two-year relationship with the rapper, including her involvement in Mill's legal troubles. Just last month, Minaj's former beau was granted bail after spending five months behind bars on a parole violation. 

Photos

Nicki Minaj's Sexiest Instagrams

Nicki's Barbz Will Hear the Album First

She's got tricks up her sleeve—three to be exact! Minaj said she'll reveal "three surprises" between June 11 and June 15, including an opportunity to attend a special listening album for Queen. The album art, shot by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, will also get a grand unveiling. 

Nicki Minaj

TAO x REVOLVE – DESERT NIGHTS/Al Powers – Powers Imagery

This Will Be Her Most Personal Project Yet

In an interview with the New York Times, Nicki said Queen is her deepest album to date. "Sonically, I know what the album's about to sound like," she said. "I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans. This album is everything in my life coming full circle... Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I'm loving her."

The chart-topper dedicated so much of herself to Queen, including a four-month social media hiatus. 

She'll Promote Queen by Giving Away Scholarships

In anticipation of Aug. 10, Nicki announced plans to offer money for college tuition and student loans to fans via Twitter.

Her Next Single Is Dropping Tonight

Can't wait to hear Minaj's followup to The Pinkprint? She's got you. A new collaboration with YGBig Sean and 2 Chainz is on its way. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Will Smith Returns to Rap

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith Divorce Rumors in New Song

John Mayer, New Light

John Mayer's Cheesy "New Light" Video Is So Bad It's Good

Jennifer Lopez, Dinero

Jennifer Lopez Makes the Real Housewives Look Poor in "Dinero"

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Hooks Up With a Stripper in "Entertainer" Music Video

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Reclaim Their Power in "Fall In Line" Music Video

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.