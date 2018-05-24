Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde Again (This Time for Kanye West)

Back to blonde! Kim Kardashian has changed up her hair once again, debuting long blonde locks on social media Thursday in celebration of her and Kanye West's fourth wedding anniversary.

"Went blonde again for my anniversary," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted to her fans on Thursday evening along with a video of her hair. "It's @kanyewest's favorite."

In another video posted to Instagram Story, Kim told her followers, "Hi, I'm back blonde, Kanye's favorite is blonde, so I did it for our anniversary."

Kim has gone back and forth with blonde hair over the years, most recently showing off icy blonde locks in Sept. 2017.