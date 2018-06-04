Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Whether her former publicist likes it or not, Kim Kardashianjust made history at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards!
The E! reality star and cosmetics mogul received the inaugural Influencer Award at tonight's star-studded gathering in New York City. Though it needs no explanation, Kardashian helped coin the term "influencer" thanks to her 200 million+ social media followers and wildly successful ventures in cosmetics, fragrance, apparel and technology.
Need further proof? Kim can earn an estimated $500,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post, and her KKW Beauty line is projected to turn over $100 million in revenue within the year.
Following a video message put together by Kim's peers in the industry (as well as a super cute shoutout from Kanye West and son Saint West), Busy Philippsintroduced the star. During her acceptance speech, Kardashian reflected on a former publicist who told her she'd never make an impact in the fashion world.
"I'm kind of shocked that I'm winning a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time," she teased on stage. "This is seriously such an honor."
The celeb recalled a time "maybe seven years ago" when a former publicist asked Kim what her goals were. When she said she wanted to be on the cover of a fashion magazine, Kim said the publicist told her, "'Let's get some realistic goals because that will never happen."
In a full circle moment, Kim told the audience she sent that person an autographed copy of her Vogue cover. "It's a really trip," she concluded, "getting an award for fashion when it's something I've always really loved."
Two of Kardashian's sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, stepped out in support of their famous family member.
Kim, who attended her first CFDA Awards in 2015 alongside her husband, was an easy choice for the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb told WWD it was Tommy Hilfiger's idea to bestow the honor onto Kardashian. He recalled the designer saying, "'If you think about influencers and how they've changed our industry, I think we should acknowledge that.' [The board] all agreed that Kim was someone who has really impacted the industry and has changed the way brands are presented. She's a friend of a lot of the designers and has had great influence on fashion globally."
Fellow honorees at tonight's ceremony, which was hosted by Issa Rae, include Ralph Lauren, Donatella Versace, Carolina Herreraand Dian von Furstenburg.
Great company, to say the least. Congratulations, Kim!