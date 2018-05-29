We're not even in the operating room yet and Alysia is already shocked.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Alysia wants to right a double mastectomy that went terribly wrong.

"When I was 15 years old, my mom told me that she had breast cancer and her doctor said that her kids should get tested," Alysia explains. "I went and had a BRCA gene test done and I was told that I tested positive and he suggested that I have a double mastectomy."

After a series of surgeries, Alysia was left with extra skin and crooked breasts. But the real shock came when Alysia received a copy of her medical records from her doctor.

"When I got the records, I didn't see this before, but it was saying no mutation," Alysia reveals.