CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards made a stylish splash in New York City tonight!

Hosted by Issa Rae, the Council of Fashion Designers of America—in partnership with Swarovski for the 17th year—welcomed the biggest designers, tastemakers and fashion icons to the Brooklyn Museum on Monday for one unforgettable affair.

Often touted as the fashion world's very own Oscars, the annual ceremony recognizes the industry's past, present and future in four award categories and several previously announced honors.

Presenting the full list of winners from the 2018 CFDA Awards: