If Issa Rae is ever struggling with writer's block, this apparent love triangle between her Insecure co-stars might inspire her to put pen to paper.

Fans were surprised to find out that two actors from the hit HBO series, Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson, supposedly welcomed a baby girl together. Dominique shared—and later deleted—the birth announcement on Instagram, but Sarunas took to Twitter with a black and white photo of the newborn identical to his co-star's post.

"NWTS," he captioned the photo, a reference to Drake's 2013 album Nothing Was the Same. Meanwhile, Dominique (who documented her pregnancy journey on social media) wrote, "Zen… you're so perfect… thank you God for appointing me the wonderful job of being her mommy."

For the record, Sarunas has yet to publicly confirm if he is indeed baby Zen's father. But no one was more shocked by the newborn's arrival then, yep, his alleged girlfriend.