Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated four years of marriage on Thursday.

In honor of their anniversary, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a never-before-seen photo from the couple's wedding day on Instagram. 

"4 years down and forever to go…." Kim captioned the photo. "Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I'm so lucky. I can't wait for forever...Happy Anniversary." 

In addition, Kim looked back on the special day by posting a few pictures from their ceremony. She also shared a sweet tribute to her husband via her app.

"Happy anniversary, babe!" she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "I love you so much!!! Couldn't imagine our lives without you!"

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014. Kim walked down the aisle in a gown by Givenchy—the same fashion house that made Meghan Markle's dress.

The entire wedding week was full of magical moments. Before saying "I do," the bride and groom enjoyed several pre-wedding festivities, including a brunch thrown by Valentino Garavani in his castle outside of Paris and a dinner at the Palace of Versailles.

However, there was a little bit of drama when Kim's brother Rob Kardashian skipped the wedding last minute after feeling insecure about his weight gain.

Over the years, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three children into the world. Kim gave birth to their daughter, North West, in 2013 and to their son, Saint West, in 2015. The proud parents then welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January.

Like any couple, the two have gone through challenges over the years. The rapper recently made headlines for tweeting about President Donald Trump and saying that slavery "sounds like a choice." Still, the two have always stood by each other's side.

"She loves and supports her husband," an insider recently told E! News. "Even if they have differences in views and opinions, she knows his heart."

Rumors of the couple's romance started spreading in 2012.  It wasn't long before the rapper popped the question in 2013.

