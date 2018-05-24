Spencer Pratt Is Going to Heal You...Through Naked Yoga?

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Spencer Pratt is baring all in his new MTV YouTube series—in more ways than one.

In a sneak preview from Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, premiering today at 4 p.m. ET, the 34-year-old reality star explores different kids of yoga (one involving goats, the other involving nudity) in his quest to explore the world of alternative medicine and healing. Look out for cameos from his wife, Heidi Montag, other reality stars and even his favorite hummingbirds.

"A lot of you may remember me from The Hills, but a lot of you may only know me from the greatest Snapchat in the history of the world; I choose that one," Pratt says. "After The Hills ended, I hated who I became, so I set out on a new journey to find love, to heal my mind, body and spirit—and I'm going to bring you along. Here on this new series, we're going to seek enlightenment, positive energy and new tools that can help myself and you all love ourselves."

Pratt promises to keep an open mind in his journey of self-discovery.

"Sometimes you'll be like, 'Is this real? Is he for real?'" he says. "I'm for real."

Ultimately, he explains, "We're all going to just get lit off of light and energy and love."

Photos

The Hills: Celebrity Cameos

Spencer Pratt Will Heal You

YouTube

To promote the series, Pratt hosted a live-stream Wednesday to show off his favorite crystals.

One of his fans suggested bringing Taylor Swift on as a guest for a "music therapy" episode. "Um, best idea ever," Pratt said. "I'm going to have to wait until this tour is over. She looked really busy. Maybe Season 2? That's the best idea ever. Feel free to tweet her and suggest it."

Another fan said Pratt seems more "chill" than he did when The Hills was airing. "It was a journey. From 2010 to like, last week, Heidi, I feel like there's been a lot of progress," he joked. "There were some dark times. I was a pie addict when I was depressed. Not dark. Not light, but...depression. Going from being really famous to zero famous is an emotional roller coaster."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Spencer Pratt , The Hills , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jamie Dornan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel , THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill Calls Bethenny Frankel "So Angry and Unhappy" After Latest RHONY Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, SAG Awards, Winners, 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Funniest Roles

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation Revival: "I Think We'd All Do It Someday"

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf Gives the World Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie

Survivor: Ghost Island

Who Won Survivor: Ghost Island After a Seriously Shocking Final Tribal Council?

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Premiere Sneak Peek Gives Us a Potential New Theme Song

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.