Chris Hemsworth is one cool guy. What makes him so cool you ask?
Well, he's Thor for starters, has an Australian accent and loves surfing or anything outdoors and active. Oh, and he's hot...did we forget to mention that? The best part about the Avengers star however is that fact that he's the coolest dad around. He really, really is!
We all have a special place in our hearts for our own dads, but Hemsworth is actually the coolest dad. Sorry, but it's the truth. For starters, he's danced to Miley Cyrus OK, technically he made a cheesy music video on Instagram dancing and singing along to his future sister-in-law's song "Wrecking Ball," but it's truly wonderful. If you don't think that makes him super awesome then we have seven more super dad moments that might change your mind. After reading through this post you'll wish the Aussie dad was your dad...trust us.
1. Miley Cyrus sing-a-long:
This week Hemsworth was on daddy duty so he decided to make a dance video with his kids and the result was hilarious. He fully committed to Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" and even got attacked by his dog while lying on the floor. Ten dad points for the Aussie!
2. Surfing with his little legends:
First of all, the 12 Strong actor calls his kids "little legends" and our hearts can't handle the cuteness. Secondly, when the actor is home in Australia he frequently takes his kids out to surf with him, which includes surfing on him as well. It's pretty epic.
3. Adventure is his middle name:
OK, his middle name isn't adventure, but you know what we mean. The dad of three frequently takes his kids on amazing trips and is all about creating memories. Whether it's fishing with them, camping on the sand, or grilling them up food at a summer BBQ, he's always ready for the next adventure.
4. He loves his children and wants everyone to know it:
We know our parents gush about us to their friends—or at least we hope they do—but Hemsworth sharing so many sweet posts about his kiddos on Instagram is adorable. It takes him up a notch in our books! "A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," he wrote in 2016 and awwww.
5. Baking is on his list of skills…sort of:
When the Ghostbusters actor's daughter needed a birthday cake in a short amount of time he put on his apron and got baking. He made her a T-Rex cake (hello, super dad!) and it was glorious.
6. He has cool friends:
Being a part of the Avengers franchise definitely gives this dad some Hollywood street cred. He is friends with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and so many more people who are famous and superheroes! If that's not cool we don't know what is.
7. He's all about having fun:
If you thought the actor who played Thor would be too tough to dance and do girly activities with his three kids, you'd be wrong. In fact, Hemsworth is all about the fun, which has included playing jump rope and swinging his hips on the beach in the past.
8. Passing the torch:
Not only does Hemsworth play a superhero on screen, but he takes his kids to work with him from time to time. Really, what kid doesn't want to go to a movie set and hangout in a hero costume with their hero dad? It would be awesome.
Come on, you have to admit that Hemsworth is one cool dad. Admit it...you're a little jealous that he's not your dad. It's OK and to be honest we're right there with you! The good news is that he posts all about his dad moments and dad moves on social media so you can live vicariously through that. When that's not enough you can always watch all of his movies, so it's a win-win.
