Mindy Kaling Wants People to Think She's Dating Chadwick Boseman

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 24, 2018 4:51 AM
Sorry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There's a new royal couple in town—at least that's what Mindy Kaling wants you to think.
During her guest appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, the Champions star talked about the 2018 Met Gala and how she tried to convince attendees that she and Chadwick Boseman were together.
Kaling sat next to the Black Panther star during the dinner portion of the May 6 event. While both celebrities attended the event solo, Kaling tried to give the impression they were actually each other's dates.
"He was sitting next to me, and I felt like I kept kind of trying to make it seem like we were together ‘cause he didn't have a date," she explained.
The Ocean's 8 star told host Jimmy Fallon that she and Boseman had "all these private jokes and things like that." However, she seemed to be more into the fake romance than Boseman.
"No, no. He hated it," she said. "He thought it was weird. But I was like, whatever, I'm wearing a crown. It's fine."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Both Kaling and Boseman looked regal that evening. Kaling wore a gown by Vassilis Zoulias and accessorized her ensemble with jewelry from Fred Leighton jewelry. She even had a crown! Bosman wore a Versace suit to the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Considering their outfits—and the fact that Boseman plays the ruler of Wakanda—Kaling thought they could be the next royal couple.
"I felt like someone could look at us and think like ‘OK, he plays a king. She looks like a queen. They're the king and queen of some really b-tching Third World country.'"
Watch the video to hear her whole interview and all hail Queen Mindy and King Chadwick.
