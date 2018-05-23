We had our doubts about Survivor: Ghost Island, but it sure did get interesting there towards the end.

All season, we've been complaining (even if just to ourselves) that Ghost Island was a bit of a letdown. The island itself, at least, more often than not just told players they lost out on any potential advantage, and it was never clear if it was good or bad to get sent there.

By the end, what was clear is that not even knowing how other survivors had messed up before could prevent the same fate from happening again, and also that this was going to be a really interesting final result no matter which way it went. And then it went the way that it went.