Sing it with us now!

I got a rose, you got a rose, all of God's children got a rose

When I get to heaven gonna carry my rose

Gonna shout all over God's heaven

Heaven, oh, heaven

Everybody's talkin' bout heaven, ain't goin' yet...??

That's just a taste of the new hit Gospel song that debuts during Monday's Bachelorette premiere, and yes, it is stuck in our heads already. You can listen to the song in the exclusive clip above, which shows Becca meeting Chris, one of her 28 potential husbands.

Chris says that in order to win Becca over, he knows he has to impress her Uncle Gary, and so hopefully Uncle Gary will be impressed by a full choir piling out of the limo like clowns out of a clown car to sing the above masterpiece.