The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Having a Girl

Wed., May. 23, 2018

They're having a girl!

Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto shared their love with the world today when the former Bachelorette announced that a baby girl would be joining their family of three. 

Along with a pretty in pink photo of Jillian, Justin and their son Leo, The Bachelor season 13 star wrote on Instagram, "I'm SO excited to FINALLY share the gender of baby number two with you today!! I know many of you have been eagerly waiting for me to spill the beans so today I'm dishing whether we're having another boy or a girl!!"

They don't say in the pic what the gender of their baby is—but it's pretty clear from their pink attire and pink background!

Meanwhile, Jillian also posted a YouTube video in which she shows how the couple found out they would be having a girl at their family only gender-reveal party.

In the vid, the Canadian says, "Tonight is the night. We are finally opening up the envelope which will reveal whether or not we're having a baby girl or baby boy."

The TV host that explained that her cousin would be opening up the gender reveal envelope then turning the pool lights blue or pink, according to which gender they will be having.

The almost-five minute video shows how Justin and Jillian's family came together, voting on whether they thought Jillian was expecting a boy or girl.

By the end of the vid, the pool is flooded with pink, meaning they're having a girl!

The Bachelorette star got engaged to her longtime boyfriend back on Christmas morning in December 2016. Their son was 4-months-old at the time.

Fans may remember Jillian from her time on The Bachelor back in early 2009. At the time, she competed on Jason Mesnick's season before becoming The Bachelorette later in the year.

Since starring in the ABC reality franchise, Jillian has gone on to appear in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Love It or List It: Vancouver.

