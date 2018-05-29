Everything You Need For the Ultimate Summer Pool Party

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., May. 29, 2018 7:00 AM
By E! & Target
When summer rolls around, what's the first thing you do?
If you're anything like us you revel in the fact that the days are longer, the weather's warmer and your overall quality of life is about to get a lot sweeter.
First order of business: Get your backyard pool party ready so you can entertain like a pro. Once you've done that, make sure you have a cute outfit so you can really get into the mood to host.
Now that we think of it, there are a few other things you'd be wise to get your hands on ahead of throwing the pool party of the season.
Let's be real: if you're going to host an epic gathering, you're going to need a bathing suit, bottom line. Pro tip: You can't go wrong with a chic two-piece in a fun pattern.
BUY IT: Women's Laser Cut Star Bralette Bikini Top - Xhilaration™ Blue, $17.99; Women's String Bikini Bottom - Xhilaration™ Blue, $14.99
If you're not about the bikini life, or if you simply are all about options, a figure-flattering one piece is an excellent alternative. This one has a sassy slogan written across the front (a.k.a. a good icebreaker).
BUY IT: Women's Scoop Back One Piece - Xhilaration™ Red, $29.99
While it's totally acceptable to rock a swimsuit for the entirety of a pool party, having a casual clothing option is a smart idea. Keep it low key with a classic button up you can easily throw on. This bold tropical print really sets the summer mood, does it not?
BUY IT: Women's Any Day Printed Short Sleeve Shirt - A New Day™ Olive, $17.99
Article continues below
Now that we're on the subject of that tropical top, there's really only one detail that would make your look better. Yes, we're talking about matching shorts for a complete outfit.
BUY IT: Women's 4" Printed Crepe Shorts - A New Day™ Olive, $19.99
As much as we love being out in the sun, it's still important to cover up. For a trendy summer swap, this stylish visor is a welcome upgrade from your usual baseball cap.
BUY IT: Women's Visor - A New Day™ Tan, $9.99
It doesn't matter what type of summer soiree you're attending or throwing, you're going to be bringing some stuff with you. Opt for a larger-than-usual tote that can carry your basics, plus more.
BUY IT: Round Handle Straw Tote Handbag - A New Day™, $32.99
Article continues below
Since you're in summer mode, trade your go-to dark nail polish shade for something a little less serious. This creamy orange tone, with just a hint of shimmer, is the exact vibe you're going for.
BUY IT: Essie Seaglass Collection - 0.46 fl oz, $8.99
This isn't necessarily something to bring to the party, but we'd be remiss not to mention it. Smooth, silky legs are always in style—especially when you'll be sporting that swimsuit. Need we say more?
BUY IT: Schick Intuition f.a.b. Razor + 2 Refills, $9.99
Not to harp on SPF, but you'd be wise to lather up with this cruelty-free one before you hit the party. Besides, this pineapple-scented body butter is so delicious, you won't mind slathering it all over.
BUY IT: Pacifica SPF 50 Mineral SPF Body Butter Pineapple Flower 5 fl oz, $13.99
Article continues below
And if you want to touch up the SPF mid-party? We highly recommend a spray on version that absorbs clear. No mess, no stress.
BUY IT: Bare Republic Mineral Spray Citrus Cooler - SPF 30 - 6oz, $14.99
True, you'll likely be spending the majority of your time in a hot tub or pool, but don't underestimate the importance of having somewhere comfy and dry to lounge with your pals. This plush patio set should more than do the trick.
BUY IT: Fernhill 4pc Metal Patio Conversation Set - Linen - Threshold™, $609.99
We've said it once and we'll say it again: Lighting is everything. For that moment when the sun sets, have a few strategically placed lanterns to help guests find their way. It doesn't hurt that these concrete ones are extremely chic, too.
BUY IT: 12.6" Round Glass Outdoor Lantern with Concrete Base - Project 62™, $22.99
Article continues below
To elaborate, creating an idyllic outdoor living space is the ultimate summer party goal. To up your comfy couch game, grab a few neutral throw pillows for an instant home-y feel.
BUY IT: Outdoor Throw Pillow Square - Red/White - Threshold™, $19.99
One thing's for sure: This summer's going to be lit!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?