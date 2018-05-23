NBC
by Nikki Levy | Wed., May. 23, 2018 2:52 PM
NBC
Even Mark Wahlberg embarrasses his kids!
The father of four made a surprise appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show Wednesday and shared that his kids are not thrilled with his shirtless posts on social media.
When Ellen DeGeneres remarks that "most kids don't have dads that have a body like this," the actor responded that his "daughters get very annoyed by the pictures."
"I get 'Dad put a shirt on' all the time," the actor continued. "Even if I have a shirt on! If I have on one shirt, they'll say put another shirt on!"
While Mark has followed his children's wishes in the past (whether it was rapping on demand or meeting a new boyfriend), we hope there are many more shirtless pics to come!
While Mark is always in shape, he's taken his workouts to a new level recently for an upcoming film.
"I've been training for Six Billion Dollar Man, which is a movie I've been developing for a long time so I have to be in shape for that movie." he explained.
And he is clearly very dedicated, revealing he sometimes wakes up at 2 a.m. and goes to sleep by 7 p.m. to accommodate his workouts.
NBC
The family man also joked about the difficulty of staying close to his growing kids, sharing his shock at recently receiving a hug from his eldest daughter.
"She was just off guard for a second," he joked to Ellen. "She slipped up for a second and didn't realize it until we were mid-hug."
The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!