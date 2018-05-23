Graduation Dresses Under $100 That You Can Wear All Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 23, 2018 12:33 PM
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
May's here, school's out for the summer and we really can't blame you for feeling celebratory.
Even more exciting: graduation. Maybe you're peacing out of high school, snagging that hard-earned college degree or simply attending the blessed occasion of a loved one. Regardless, if you're attending, you're going to need something to wear: to the ceremony, the dinner after or the party the next day.
Some advice: Before you go and splurge on a fancy dress you're never going to wear again, give this list a look over.
Not only are these options all under $100, you're going to want to wear 'em all summer long.
NBD Alyssa Dress, $98
NBD Aemelia Dress, $69
For under $100, we'll take 'em all!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
