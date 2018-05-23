Graduation Dresses Under $100 That You Can Wear All Summer

May's here, school's out for the summer and we really can't blame you for feeling celebratory.

Even more exciting: graduation. Maybe you're peacing out of high school, snagging that hard-earned college degree or simply attending the blessed occasion of a loved one. Regardless, if you're attending, you're going to need something to wear: to the ceremony, the dinner after or the party the next day.

Some advice: Before you go and splurge on a fancy dress you're never going to wear again, give this list a look over.