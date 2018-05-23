Bella Hadid's Summertime Ponytail Is for Your Next Day Party

Wed., May. 23, 2018

Bella Hadid's ponytail is the standard for summer day party hair.

Now that the weather is getting warmer and outdoor social activities are on the books, it's time to start thinking about beauty looks that will keep you feeling and looking cool.

Bella's ponytail is a prime example. It's hot weather-approved by pulling her hair up, off of her back. It references the '90s with the added scrunchie, elevating your typical ponytail. And, the position of her style gives her a subtle face lift (Beware: Pulling your ponytail too tight, however, can cause breakage).

The best part: It's really easy to do.

PRIV hairstylist Ashanti Crawford broke down the look into 5 steps, so can wear Bella-level hair all summer long. 

Check them out below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 1

Prep your hair with a holding spray.

Joico Power Spray Fast-Drying Finishing Spray 8-10, $17

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 2

Brush your hair to the highest point of your head and secure with a hair band. For added length, add a faux ponytail and secure with bobby pins.

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 3

After securing the position of the ponytail, place a scrunchie over the hair band.

Goody Ouchless Ponytailers, $6

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 4

Bump your ends with a wide barrel curling iron or a flat iron, curling it away from your hair.

 

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Step 5

Finish the look with an anti-humidity hairspray.

Joico Power Spray Fast-Drying Finishing Spray 8-10, $17

ESC: E!ssentials, Scrunchie Up-Do

Final Look!

Now, you're ready for summer!

