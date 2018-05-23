Paul Hebert/ABC
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 23, 2018 9:09 AM
Paul Hebert/ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have set the date!
Mark you January calendars because this Bachelor couple is heading down the aisle on Jan. 12, the future husband and wife revealed live on The View on Wednesday.
However, don't set your DVRs because these two aren't going to be saying "I do" in front of the cameras.
"It's a private wedding, so not on TV," Luyendyk Jr. noted.
The event will take place in Maui at Haiku Mill, "this beautiful old world field," he described. "A lot of vines and greenery."
"It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty," he added. Pretty and intimate as they plan to have around 100 guests.
ABC
After getting engaged in March after a shocking Bachelor finale, in which he broke up with his initial choice, Becca Kufrin, January will mark less than a year of an engagement after just a few months of dating. However, the short time span doesn't bother the couple.
"I think if we were able to get married tomorrow, we would," Lauren told The View co-hosts. "We're just really happy with each other and we vibe well together. We're best friends, so we're just ready for that next step."
As for the curious timing of their announcement—Kufrin is currently doing press for her upcoming season of The Bachelorette—the couple didn't have much to say.
"Honestly, I don't think we really had much control over that," Lauren answered.
As Arie added, "It just happens to be the timing of things."
Now, their sights are set on January. As the groom-to-be added, "We're excited to do it privately."
